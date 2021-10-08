Shoojit Sircar Says, 'We Have Presented A Different And Real Perspective Of A Freedom Fighter'

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Shoojit needs no introduction. He carved his niche with all his hard work and his movies speak out loud on his behalf. He is now busy with Vicky Kaushal's Uddham Singh biopic and also spoke to the media about his ideas to life with his upcoming venture.



He started off by saying, "The subject lived with me but back then I didn't have the guts or the resources to do justice to the subject. It kept burning with me and I kept it alive".

Speaking about collaborating with Vicky Kaushal, he said, "For me the working relationship and connect with someone while starting the shoot is important. I like to partner with like minded, warm and humble people and Vicky is all that and more. His growth in cinema made a difference and connected us. We developed a trust and he got how the film has to be internal, about Udham's mind, which we have been able to achieve it."

When asked about a memorable part of the shooting time, he said, "London shoot and scenes between Udham and Bhagat Singh were beautiful which I cherish. The film has a different perspective to freedom fighters as we know, they are not 'put on a pedestal or bookish. That's the effort and I have tried. I have seen some films on revolutionaries and freedom fighters and I felt justice was not done to those. And if I believe so, the challenge for me was to make Sardar Udham more impactful otherwise what's the point of making a film. When you make a film, you should have some perspective."

He signed off by saying, "It is not on my mind. I don't think that someone should take my film, understand it or watch it. I make films with my integrity and there are many likeminded people who connect with my films. What I think about while making a film is that I shouldn't go wrong and do justice to the subject, in this case to Sardar Udham, what he was and what he was meant to be. That is most important."

Sardar Udham Singh movie was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. Going with the plot, it is set against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Vicky who will be seen as Sardar Udham ji will assassinate Michael O'Dwyer who was responsible for the deadly massacre. This incident happened in 1919 and thousands of people were killed by the English army!

Well, the shooting of this movie was completed in a marathon schedule in December 2019 and the director Shoojit took almost one year for the post-production works. But unfortunately, the deadly Covid-19 turned things up-side-down making the release date get postponed. So, the makers finally decided to go with the OTT route and thus the movie will be aired on Amazon Prime directly on 16th October 2021.