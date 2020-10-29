X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Shraddha delighted to play Nagin

Shraddha Kapoor
x

Shraddha Kapoor

Highlights

Shraddha Kapoor says it is her absolute delight to star as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in the film version of Nagin.

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor says it is her absolute delight to star as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in the film version of Nagin.

The actress has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

"It's an absolute delight for me to play a Nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen', and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience," said Shraddha.

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X