Shradhha Kapoor Wishes Dear Brother Siddhanth Dropping A Throwback Pic

Brother and sister bonding always holds a special place… Be it the cute fighting's or the naughty nok jhok, they always stay together and lend their hands in all the ups and downs. Well, coming to our Bollywood sister brother jodi, Shraddha and Siddhanth, their lovely bond is no secret…

Today being Siddhanth's birthday, Shraddha took to her Insta page and wished her dear brother dropping a throwback image…





In this image, Shraddha and Siddhanth are seen posing to cams with all their cute faces. Being their childhood pic, it garnered millions of views and likes. Shraddha also shared a lovely note wishing her brother specially… "Today is a VERY special day! It's my brothers birthday!!!💃🏻🎉 My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you mostest 💫💜 @siddhanthkapoor









Even Siddhanth commented to this post and complimented Shraddha's straight face in the photo…

Happy Birthday Siddhanth… Have fun and enjoy!!!



