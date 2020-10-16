Shweta Singh Kirti Drops Is All Determined To Find The Truth And Drops The Same Message On Social Media

It's been 4 months since Sushant Singh left to the heavenly abode… He committed suicide on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself in his apartment. From then, Sushant's family is fighting hard to know the truth. The Kai Po Che actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti always stays active on social media and is conducting campaigns on Instagram to know who is the real culprit and what made Sushant take this drastic step. Off late, she once again dropped another post and demanded justice for SSR.

She wrote, "DEAR SSRIANS, WE HAVE A LONG ROAD TO TRAVEL TOGETHER.



WE ARE ALL HERE FOR A COMMON PURPOSE AND THAT IS TO FIND THE TRUTH

WHAT HAPPENED TO A BELOVED SUSHANT AND GET HIM JUSTICE.

YOU ALL A FAMILY NOW AND STAYING UNITED AND STRONG IS CALL OF THE A HOUR."

On the occasion of 4th month death anniversary of young and talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter page and dropped a small note and asked all the netizens to stay alert campaigns to malign the victim or victim's family when a crime is committed.

If a crime's committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff,we are trying to deny them justice.Always be watchful of such plans.Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming pic.twitter.com/Nd0qbKv962 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) October 14, 2020



He wrote,



"1. Four months have passed since that horrifying day. My only message today is that when the victim or victim's family is targeted, it is done to deny them the empathy they need and perhaps make the rest of the world feel that they don't deserve justice. When a crime is committed

2. it's extremely important to understand the emotional turmoil the victim's family goes through. Slow down and think through. Not only does the family need to deal with the day to day aspects of life and the grief of the loss but also cooperate with the investigative agencies

3. and the court system. The case could go on for a while, people will move on but the family won't. If you think this is a desirable situation to be in for the family, think again.



Revictimizing the victim only hurts the judicial machinery of a country and makes the quest for justice difficult for everyone."

Along with this note, he also added a few words to the post, "If a crime's committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff, we are trying to deny them justice. Always be watchful of such plans. Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming".



As of now, the AIIMS doctors also doled out that, Sushant Singh committed suicide and there is no chance of murder. But Sushant's family is still strongly believing that it is a murder and fighting hard to know the truth.

