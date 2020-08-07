Bollywood: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic social media post on Friday, when his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai.

"Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world," reads Shweta's post on her verified Facebook account, along with a painting of Lord Shiva.

"Har Har Mahadev #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #jaijaishivshambhu," Shweta added along with her post.

The ED on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore allegedly carried out from the late actor's account.

Rhea arrived at the ED office here along with her brother Showik Chakraborty at 11.50 a.m. for questioning. The ED will record her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.