Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari flaunts perfect abs in new photo-op

Shweta Tiwari
x

Shweta Tiwari 

Highlights

Television star Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on social media on Sunday. Shweta posted a picture on...

ADVERTISEMENT

Television star Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on social media on Sunday.

Shweta posted a picture on Instagram. The mother-of-two, is seen wearing a white and red crop top, and jeans. The 40-year-old actress is seen showcasing her well-chiseled abs as she poses for the camera.

"Bring it on," she wrote as the caption.

Shweta is currently in Cape Town, where she is shooting for the Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Others who will be seen in the show include Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X