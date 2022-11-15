Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Daughter Diza Drops An Emotional Post Reminiscing Her Father

Popular Bollywood small screen actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away a couple of days ago while he was working out in his gym. He suddenly collapsed in his workout space and then he was immediately shifted to a private hospital. But doctors couldn't save him! Off late, his daughter Diza and wife Alesia Raut reminisced Siddhaanth and penned emotional notes on social media…

She shared a few pics with her father and turned emotional… Her note reads, "It still hasn't sunk in and I still don't know how to react. I don't want to make this about me but my entire being has gone so numb. I was so over possessive and protective of you, the last video of this post is me in my truest self keeping ur own mother away from u bcs no one can touch my papa he is only mine. U were always my best friend first and heard all my problems, advised me in boy issues, threatened to kill half the male population that walks the planet, and constantly kept telling me that dizu you are papa's pride. U made me feel I was capable to do anything and everything in life. There are so many promises that I made you abt the future that I'll never be able to fulfil but I know one that I will never stop working hard for is making you proud. In almost every conversation of ours you have never once forgotten to tell me how high ur head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though u are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying "meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli". U have given me so many nicknames that used to embarrass me but right now, I'd want nothing more than to hear u call me them agn. I love u appa my fatty my oldie who was too overconfident and said "I'm the father who even at 60 will be rockin and smokin hot". I laughed at u but I wish u cud be here to prove me wrong. I miss u appa pls be happy and keep guiding me bcs I know I will need you constantly."

Even Siddhaanth's wife also shared pics with her husband on social media and reminisced him…

She also turned emotional and wrote, "I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_ . -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together . From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile , love life , enjoy life ,try new things , try and push my limits . You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now )

You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me ,

I became a baby with you . Always craving for your attention .

Your smile , love in your eyes for all , caring nature will be missed by me ,mark ,Diza by all .

I know you will be always guiding me as an angel

You are in an happy n peaceful place .

Love you love you love you and will always do , as you showed me true meaning of love."

RIP Siddhaanth…