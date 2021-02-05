Singer Harshdeep Kaur announces pregnancy

Singer Harshdeep Kaur announced her pregnancy on Thursday. Her first child is due in March.

"So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings," the singer tweeted.

The "Kabira" singer shared photographs with her husband Mankeet Singh, where she flaunts her baby bump with a smile, in a floral printed dress.

Harshdeep tied the knot with childhood friend Mankeet in a hush-hush ceremony on March 20, 2015. The wedding was attended by family and close friends.

Netizens showered love and best wishes for her, and wished her good health.