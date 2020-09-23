Shweta Tiwari: Small Screen Actress Shweta Tiwari Gets Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Shweta Tiwari: Television actress Shweta Tiwari is tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the news to the media (The Times Of India) and made her fans know about her health. This 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actress is going with home quarantine method as she has only mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Shweta doled out, "I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya (makers of her current show) said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested. Thankfully I have sufficient rooms (inside her house). So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?"

Shweta Tiwari has sent her son to stay with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli where her daughter Palak continues to stay. They will stay with Abhinav until Shweta recovers.

Well, Shweta's co-star Varun Badola was tested negative for the virus. But he also got tested for the second time and is waiting for the result. Even his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev is tested positive for Covid-19. She shared this news through her Instagram account…

She is also quarantined at her home under the doctor's supervision. She also requested all her fans to stay safe and Covid-free.



Not only, Shweta Tiwari, but even Bollywood actors like Ssara Khan, Zarina Wahab, Himansh Kohli, Himani Shivpuri, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also tested positive. Hope they get recovered soon!!!