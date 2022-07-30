Sonam And Anil Kapoor Drop Special Posts And Wish Anand Ahuja On His Birthday

Bollywood's ace actress Sonam Kapoor's handsome husband Anand Ahuja is celebrating his 39th birthday today and on this special occasion, both Sonam and her father Anil Kapoor wished Anand with special notes and also made the day for their fans by sharing amazing pics on their social media pages…

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared a few pics of Anand Ahuja and penned a sweet birthday note… "Happy Birthday to the soon-to-be father @anandahuja! I speak with some experience when I say that this new phase of your lives is going to be the best one yet, and I just know that you're going to make a phenomenal father! We can't wait to share this incredible journey with you and see you live, grow and love through it... Love you my friend, son and son-in-law!"

Even Anand also gave a sweet reply to his father-n-law's post… "AK! You're an inspiration and a motivation in so many ways- on how to be focused on your own business without looking / being distracted by others; on how to constantly make yourself better; on being a great listener; and on knowing when to speak and when to let it be. Now I'm realizing that all these traits that have made you a great person are also what have made you such a great father to Sonam, Rhea, Harsh and now to Karan and I. These are all the learnings I hope to carry on to the next step!! Love you lots!"

On the other hand Anand's beautiful wife Sonam Kapoor also dropped a lovely birthday post…

She shared a few pics with her dear husband and looked lovely… My Husband, you're selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness. Also you're going to be the best dad, because you're forever a student. Love you love you love you. #everydayphenomenal #birthdayboy".

Anand Ahuja also replied to this post and thanked his wife Sonam… "Wowww. Can't say I disagree w any of that. But you know that you're my inspiration and my reason to learn, grow and improve every moment, every day! @sonamkapoor #everydayphenomenal. PS @sonamkapoor you really out did yourself w this note. I keep re reading it. You give me endless support , guidance and confidence. And now you're giving your dad competition for best caption game. love you so so much."

Well, Sonam and Anand tied a knot in 2018 and are now expecting their first child. They shared this good news early this year and Sonam also treats her fans by sharing her pregnancy pics on social media frequently!