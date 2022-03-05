Sonam, Arjun, Anshula, Anil And Sunita Shower Birthday Love On Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood's ace fashion designer Rhea Kapoor turned a year older and is celebrating her 34th birthday today… On this special occasion, her dear family members Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor along with her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Kapoor and a few others showered birthday love on her…They shared special throwback pics and jotted down heart-felt notes on their Instagram pages…



Sonam Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor's sweet sister Sonam Kapoor shared a special video on this special occasion and showcased a few lovely pics of Rhea along with her. They looked great twinning in same outfits while Rhea was also seen spending time with her pet and clicking some selfies. Sonam wished Rhea jotting down, "Happy happy Birthday @rheakapoor! Come what may, you're my constant, my person, and my partner. I don't know where I'd be in this life if I didn't have you by my side every step of the way. I'm only me and my best version when I'm with you".

Anil Kapoor

Dotting father Anil Kapoor shared a couple of pics with his beautiful daughter Rhea and wrote, "@rheakapoor, you surprise, amaze and inspire me every single day with your unique brand of strength, beauty and wisdom. To say I'm proud to be your father would not nearly suffice, so hopefully I can continue to show you just how much I love you and how happy you make us, simply by being you... Happy Birthday!!"

Sunita KapoorComing to Rhea's mother Sunita Kapoor, she shared a few pics her daughter and wished her writing, "Happy Birthday my darling princess ,my blessing , you fill my heart with pride and love . Have the best birthday and a super productive and happy and healthy year . Love you the most".

Anshula Kapoor

Rhea's cousin Anshula also shared a beautiful pic with Rhea and wrote, "Happy birthday my Rheeee @rheakapoor! You deserve all things amazing that the universe has to offer, and this year I wish that everything that makes you feel ecstatic, hopeful, joyful, excited, safe, & centered become yours. Thank you for showing me what it means to be in a sisterhood bound by love. Here's to another year of incredibly insane food, laughter & fashion (and Papacream. We need more Papacream! Let's not forget the most important thing of all 🤣)! I love you, always!"

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun shared a cool pic showcasing his bond with Rhea and Sonam in the pic and wrote, "Happy birthday @rheakapoor thank you for letting me wear purple on this particular day... Stay happy, keep cooking (for us) & make good films always...".

This Bollywood's ace fashioner got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on 14th August, 2021 amid a few family members as it was a close-knit affair.

Happy Birthday Rhea Kapoor…