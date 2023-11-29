Sonam Kapoor loves vintage, handmade clothing by local artisans

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her work in ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Aisha’ and others, has strong affinity towards handmade clothing, and likes to buy items that are "made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold."

Sonam is one of the most influential voices in fashion globally and has attended the Cannes Film Festival as a fashion icon.

Elaborating on her purchasing habits with regard to fashion and clothing, the actress said: “To me, having a product with longevity is luxury. Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive saris in a mal mal (muslin) cloth, masterji (tailor) would create made-to-measure outfits, juttis (shoes) would be created to fit our feet. I’m also doing the same. So, you see, I grew up appreciating the value of personalisation and the handmade. This to me is true luxury. I consciously buy items that are made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold.”

She further mentioned: “I haven’t bought anything that I haven’t worn multiple times. For me, everything that I buy needs to be wearable for several years. I don’t believe in wearing it once and then returning it unless I’m borrowing an outfit for an event.”