It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Sonam Kapoor returned from London a few days ago. Her father Anil Kapoor came to the airport to pick his daughter who came to the homeland after one year. But there were rumours that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant and she sported in loose clothes in the airport.

Since then Sonam Kapoor is receiving congratulatory messages from most of her fans. Well, this glam doll put an end to all these speculations with a single image.





In this pic, Sonam Kapoor is seen having ginger tea. She also tagged the pic jotting down, "Hot Water Bottle And Ginger Tea For First Day Of My Period".



With this pic, she put an end to all the pregnancy rumours. She sported in a black and white maxi dress.



Sonam Kapoor came back to India after one year due to the Covid-19 restrictions in London. Speaking about Sonam Kapoor's work front, she will be seen in Blind movie which is a complete thriller.



This Shome Makhija's directorial is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar and Manish W under the Kross Pictures and Rainbow Studios banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey as it is crime thriller and a remake of a 2011 Korean movie with the same name. The plot revolves around the blind police officer who goes in search of a serial killer.



Speaking to the media, Sujoy said, "It's a challenging role but Sonam is doing it well; Shome has been working with her diligently. She has worked hard with a coach hired by us, to understand the nuances of playing blind."Sonam Kapoor Puts Down The Pregnancy Rumours With Her Latest Instagram Post…



Well, Sonam also spoke about her upcoming movie Blind and recalled the shooting times. "It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You'd wake up and have one hour of daylight".



Sonam will essay the blind police officer's role in the movie and thus, she used to wear white lenses during the shoot to block her sight!