Sonam Kapoor Shared The Beautiful Baby Shower Pics Straight From London…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Sonam Kapoor is in the last trimester of her pregnancy. She always treats her fans by sharing beautiful pics and videos. Off late, she dropped the amazing baby shower pics and shared a heartfelt note on social media…

Sonam and Anand looked awesome in these pics and enjoyed the special day with much joy. Sharing the pics, Sonam also wrote, "It's all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I'm so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."

In the first pic, Sonam and Anand looked great together. The fashion chameleon sported wearing a pink long gown and flaunted her baby bump while Anand looked great in western wear. The next couple of pics showcased the amazing dinner party aura of the party.

This is not the first time Sonam shared her pics flaunting the baby bump on social media… She frequently treats her fans with beautiful images and showcases her amazing style file.

This is also a special pregnancy photoshoot file… Sonam shined in wearing an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's designer outfit and flaunted her baby bump. Her modish braid with snowball hair accessories and on-point makeup upped her style quotient. She also wrote, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful... Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity."

Bollywood's ace actor Sonam Kapoor got hitched to a businessman Anand Ahuja in May, 2018 after being in a long-time relationship! They are staying in London after marriage and Sonam is travelling to India frequently to complete her work commitments and visits her parents too.