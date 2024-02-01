Live
Sonu Sood Wins Big and Feels Grateful for Champions of Change Award 2024!
Sonu Sood was honored with the Champions of Change Award 2024 for his philanthropic work. He expressed his gratitude on social media and said that he is eager to continue contributing to the betterment of society. The award is given to individuals who make a positive difference in different fields like education, healthcare, and movies
Bollywood star Sonu Sood is over the moon after receiving the prestigious Champions of Change Award 2024! He shared his happiness on social media, expressing his gratitude for the recognition.
What's the award all about?
The Champions of Change Awards honor individuals who make a positive difference in different fields like education, healthcare, and movies. This year, Sonu joined other celebs like Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Bajpayee in receiving the award.
Why did Sonu win?
Sonu is known not only for his acting but also for his incredible philanthropic work through his foundation. He's helped people with healthcare, education, and more, earning him the title of "real hero."
Sonu's heartfelt message:
"Humbled and honoured to receive the Champions of Change Award Maharashtra to be conferred by the Hon’ble 37th Chief Justice of India Justice K G Balakrishnan & Hon’ble Justice Gyansudha Misra (Former Judge Supreme Court of India). Grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact, and I am eager to continue contributing to the betterment of society & Indian film Industry. Thank you, Shri Nandan Jha ( Chairman Champions of Change Award Committee) for acknowledging the efforts of individuals striving for positive change,"Sonu wrote on Instagram. He thanked the jury and promised to keep contributing to society and the film industry.
What's next for Sonu?
You can catch Sonu in the upcoming movie "Fateh" alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The release date is yet to be announced, but fans are already excited!