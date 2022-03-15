SRK+: Bollywood's Ace Actor Shah Rukh Khan Announces His New OTT Platform

Since last year speculations are doing rounds in Bollywood that King Shah Rukh Khan will start his new OTT platform… And turning them true, he announced his new small-screen platform 'SRK+' today and surprised all his fans…



Shah Rukh took to his Twitter page and dropped the announcement treating all his fans… Take a look!

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

In this announcement poster, Shah Rukh is seen showing off 'Thumbs Up' symbol along with revealing the OTT platform name… SRK+ will be soon available on small screens! He also dropped a tagline, "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein" and raised the expectations on it!

Well, Dabangg actor Salman Khan congratulated Shah Rukh and dropped a message on his Twitter page…

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Salman Khan congratulated Shah Rukh by asking him party… "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+".

Well, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and a few others also congratulated Shah Rukh on this special occasion…

Anurag wrote, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+".

Karan Johar also congratulated him by jotting down, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+".

Speaking about Shah Rukh's work front, he will be seen in Pathan movie along with Deepika Padukone. This movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films banner. This movie will be made in a Pan-India level as it will also release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Pathaan movie will hit the big screens on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day… This movie also has John Abraham in the lead role and the teaser which was released a few days ago also gave us a glimpse of the plot!