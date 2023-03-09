Successful Opening Day for Ranbir Kapoor's Rom-Com Film

In recent times, Bollywood films have witnessed a lack of stability in their box office collections, with only a few movies managing to achieve significant success like the action thriller 'Pathaan', while others have failed to impress. Given this scenario, there was some uncertainty in the trade about the performance of Ranbir Kapoor's latest film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', a romantic comedy.

Furthermore, the film had not been extensively promoted before its release. However, the movie's opening day box office collection was impressive, with the film earning 15.73 crores nett in India. Additionally, the Holi holiday advantage and Ranbir's star power contributed to the movie's excellent performance on its first day.

Since there are no major releases scheduled in the near future, the film is expected to continue performing well in the coming days. Starring the talented Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, the film is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Ranjan in association with T-Series Films.