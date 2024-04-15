Summer Style Trends- Mesmerising looks From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon

As summer approaches, it's time to revamp your wardrobe with breezy and comfy outfits. The latest trends include maxi dresses, crop tops, linen pants, and flowy dresses to beat the heat. Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are setting the trend with their cool summer looks. Whether you're chilling at home or heading out, these summer styles will keep you chic and comfy all season long. So, get inspired by actresses' summer looks and rock your summer outfit with style.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looked radiant in a beautiful white floral dress by designer Teuta Matoshi, perfect for the summer vibes. The dress, made of delicate lace and soft tulle fabric, had charming puffed sleeves with intricate white ribbon accents. The highlight was the lovely white and green floral embroidery on the dress, adding a subtle charm to it. She paired it with matching white and green floral earrings along with elegant white heels, altogether completing her stunning summer look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon dazzled in an ivory coord set by Deme. The set included a draped skirt, a sleek bralette, and a mesh high-neck top, blending elegance with modernity. Kriti added a contemporary touch with white pointed heels and chunky bracelets, elevating her look with flair.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor shines in a vibrant pink midi dress by Giambattista Valli, epitomising summer ease. She paired it with tan brown flats and a mini bag, nailing her one of the best chic Summer looks. To mimic her look you may opt for an A-line dress and airy footwear for an elegant touch.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has given us a stylish solution to summer dressing with her oversized metallic co-ord set. The lightweight ensemble features a metallic pleated button-down shirt and elasticated wide-legged pants.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna defied summer fashion trends with her striking olive corset-inspired dress, featuring a zip closure and square neckline. Her short, wavy hair complemented the ensemble perfectly, showcasing a unique style twist on warm tones.