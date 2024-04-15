Live
- Teja Sajja unveils next with People Media Factory; title to be out soon
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
Just In
Summer Style Trends- Mesmerising looks From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon
Learn about the hottest summer fashion trends with stunning looks from Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, perfect for your seasonal wardrobe update.
As summer approaches, it's time to revamp your wardrobe with breezy and comfy outfits. The latest trends include maxi dresses, crop tops, linen pants, and flowy dresses to beat the heat. Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are setting the trend with their cool summer looks. Whether you're chilling at home or heading out, these summer styles will keep you chic and comfy all season long. So, get inspired by actresses' summer looks and rock your summer outfit with style.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor looked radiant in a beautiful white floral dress by designer Teuta Matoshi, perfect for the summer vibes. The dress, made of delicate lace and soft tulle fabric, had charming puffed sleeves with intricate white ribbon accents. The highlight was the lovely white and green floral embroidery on the dress, adding a subtle charm to it. She paired it with matching white and green floral earrings along with elegant white heels, altogether completing her stunning summer look.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon dazzled in an ivory coord set by Deme. The set included a draped skirt, a sleek bralette, and a mesh high-neck top, blending elegance with modernity. Kriti added a contemporary touch with white pointed heels and chunky bracelets, elevating her look with flair.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor shines in a vibrant pink midi dress by Giambattista Valli, epitomising summer ease. She paired it with tan brown flats and a mini bag, nailing her one of the best chic Summer looks. To mimic her look you may opt for an A-line dress and airy footwear for an elegant touch.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh has given us a stylish solution to summer dressing with her oversized metallic co-ord set. The lightweight ensemble features a metallic pleated button-down shirt and elasticated wide-legged pants.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna defied summer fashion trends with her striking olive corset-inspired dress, featuring a zip closure and square neckline. Her short, wavy hair complemented the ensemble perfectly, showcasing a unique style twist on warm tones.