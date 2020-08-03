 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Releases Video And Says He Alerted Police In February Itself

Sushant Singh Rajput
x

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh

Highlights

Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is creating a buzz these days…

Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is creating a buzz these days…

After Sushant's father filing complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, this case is creating noise and all the fans of this young actor are blaming Rhea for Sushant's death.

Coming to latest updates of this case, KK Singh has dropped a video and doled out that, he alerted Police in February itself that Sushant is in danger.

In the video, KK Singh doles out, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action was taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna."

He added, "I later went to Patna and lodged an FIR. The Patna Police took swift action. We want the Patna Police to get assistance. I want to thank Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Jha for supporting the truth."

Bollywood young actor Sushant Singh killed himself on 14th June 2020 at his apartment itself.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X