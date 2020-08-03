Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Releases Video And Says He Alerted Police In February Itself

Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is creating a buzz these days…

After Sushant's father filing complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, this case is creating noise and all the fans of this young actor are blaming Rhea for Sushant's death.

Coming to latest updates of this case, KK Singh has dropped a video and doled out that, he alerted Police in February itself that Sushant is in danger.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

In the video, KK Singh doles out, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action was taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna."



He added, "I later went to Patna and lodged an FIR. The Patna Police took swift action. We want the Patna Police to get assistance. I want to thank Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Jha for supporting the truth."

Bollywood young actor Sushant Singh killed himself on 14th June 2020 at his apartment itself.