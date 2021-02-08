Swara Bhaskar Says Kangana Ranaut Is Spreading Poison Online With Her 'Hatred' Tweets

It is all known that Bollywood ace actress Kangana Ranaut is thrashing Bollywood biggies and a few actresses for their support to farmers who are protesting on the streets against the new farm laws imposed by the Central Government. After Hollywood singer Rihanna tweeting about the farmer's protest, there was a war on Twitter about this issue and many stars have said that it is the internal issue of our country and there is no need of involvement of other countries. Off late, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar spoke to media about Kanganaand doled out her equation with the 'Queen' actress.

Swara spoke to 'The Quint' and said, "I worked with her as a colleague, and she's a very competent actor, we have all seen that." She said that she wouldn't want to get into the topic too much, 'because it leads to unnecessary headlines."

Further, she added, "I don't want to talk about any particular artiste, but when you see people who are influencers, which all actors basically are on social media, use their platform for normalising hatred, bigotry, and communalism, that's a really, really sad thing. That is a steep fall from grace."

Speaking about Kangana, Swara said, "I think that her latest tweet was one defending Nathuram Godse, or trying to defend Nathuram Godse. I'm like 'what are you even doing anymore?' It is not right, if you have the power to influence, to use that power to propagate hatred."

Finally, she concluded doling out, "I have a problem with the way she is normalising bigotry, I think it's poison."