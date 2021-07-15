Taapsee Pannu Launches Her Own Production House 'Outsider Films'

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu who is all in the golden phase of her career is busy with a handful of projects. Along with Bollywood, she also signed a few Tamil and Tollywood movies. Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta movies have wrapped up their shootings and are ready to hit the screens. Along with them, she is also part of Jana Gana Mana, Annabelle Subramaniam, Dobaara, Alien, Shabhaash Mithu and Mishan Impossible movies. Off late, she also announced the good news to her fans as she is all set to don the producer hat. She launched her own production house 'Outsider Films' and shared it with all her fans.



Taapsee Pannu shared the logo video and a small note on this special occasion on her Twitter page. Take a look!

In this pic, she posed along with Pranjal Khandhdiya and looked chic in a white shirt. The note also reads, "Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for "Outsider Films" while I'm allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other's back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers!"





This note reads, "Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will just not float but actually learn to swim my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the "outside". Writing a new chapter of life, now as a producer with the "Outsider Films" #OutsiderFilms #NewChapter."

This is the logo video of 'Outsider Films'…



Well, Pranjal Khandhdiya holds his place in the industry as a content creator and producer for almost 20 years. He was the part of Super 30, 83, Soorma, Piku, Mubarakan, Azhar and Rashmi Rocket in the production department.

Speaking to the media, Taapsee said, "I'm thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who're looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera."

She added, "Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career".

Speaking about the name of the company she doled out, "Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds. That's why the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content."

Even Pranjal Khandhdiya says, "Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time, different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting. Taapsee and I both have similar goals, but with varied opinions and approach. Outsiders Films gives us the opportunity to seek our creative goals while complimenting each other at work."