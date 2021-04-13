Taapsee Pannu says, ‘I would love a spin-off of my 'Mulk' character Aarti Mohammed

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu who is all in the peak stage of her career is busy with a handful of projects. She has turned into the synonym of female-oriented movies like Loop Lapeta. Well, she spoke with the media about her roles and said "I would love a spin-off of my 'Mulk' character Aarti Mohammed".

She started off by saying, "The films that I have been a part of in Bollywood have very well fleshed out female characters. Most of them tell the stories from a female point of view. I never felt that they need a separate film to tell their story. But if at all I had to choose, I will pick my character in 'Mulk', Aarti Mohammed. I would love the audience to know more about her."

She further added, "That again is a very powerful character. What she did for her family was very commendable. It was intriguing for me when I was reading the script. I was amused by her strength. The story of the film is being told from an outsider's point of view and not from the point of view of any character in the film. So it would be interesting to see the spin-off of Aarti Mohammed."

She added, "I think we have a lot of films like that now. At least I, for one, can't complain about not getting films that are driven by women. I get spoilt in terms of choice, so, I always overbook my calendar."

She concluded doling out, "I have got tons of action films to do after that. I just wanted to make sure I raise the bar with the next film. It should be something that takes me higher than what 'Naam Shabana' made me do. Only then it is worth taking otherwise there is no point".

Speaking about Taapsee Pannu's work front, Loop Lapeta movie is the official remake of 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Coming to 'Rashmi Rocket' movie, it is being directed by Akarsh Khurana and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners. This flick also has Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in other prominent roles.