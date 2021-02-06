Taapsee Pannu Shares A Glimpse Of Her Look From ‘Loop Lapeta’ Movie

After wrapping up the shooting of 'Rashmi Rocket', Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee took a small break and joined the sets of her next movie 'Loop Lapeta'. Even this project is also a female-oriented flick and shows off this 'Pink' doll in a funky avatar. Off late, Taapsee dropped a cool pic on her Instagram and showed off the funkiness of her character.









In this pic, Taapsee is seen from the sideways… She looked funky with numerous small braids hairdo and enhanced it with adding small rings. She also wrote, "When was the last time you did something for the first time.....

#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta".









Tapsee is seen relaxing in the middle of the shoot… She also wrote, "When you are in between 2 perspectives, in middle of wired up chaos and what you do in the frame is going to matter........

chin up, feet up and just focus! Coz not everybody gets this privilege ....

(Also coz u r getting clicked by the lens man doubling up as producer".

A few days ago, Taapsee shared another pic from this movie…









Taapsee is seen sitting in her bathroom sporting in a modish avatar. She wore a green tee and teamed it with black shorts. Her funky hairstyle and boots best complimented her modish attire. She also wrote, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time

aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai "How did I end up here?" main bhi yahi soch rahi thi.

No, not the shit pot, but the shit life!

Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta".

Announcing this movie Taapsee spoke, "Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, LOOOP LAPETA, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!"

Loop Lapeta movie is the official remake of 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.