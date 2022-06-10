Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu Trailer Release Date Is Unveiled

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is all busy with a handful of movies. She is mainly concentrating on female-centric movies and is bagging blockbusters opting to go with unique and interesting plots. She is also part of Indian women cricket's ex-captain Mithali Raj's biopic. This legendary star announced her retirement a few days ago and is now starting the second innings of her life. Even the makers of this biopic unveiled the trailer release date of this movie and surprised the netizens…

Taapsee shared the new poster from the movie and unveiled the trailer release date…

A legacy that redefined the gentleman's game. A captain who was not just a player but an inspiration. Aaiye dekhe Mithali Raj ki kahaani!#ShabaashMithu trailer out on June 20.#KhelBadalGaya #NazariyaBadlo pic.twitter.com/4aQ3IqsUSp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2022

In this poster, Taapsee looked on the ground holding the bat! She is seen sporting in the women's team cricket outfit and is clicked from the back! She also wrote, "A legacy that redefined the gentleman's game. A captain who was not just a player but an inspiration. Aaiye dekhe Mithali Raj ki kahaani! #ShabaashMithu trailer out on June 20. #KhelBadalGaya #NazariyaBadlo".

On the other hand, Taapsee also congratulated Mithali Raj after announcing her retirement through a special post…

She shared a beautiful pic with Mithali and wrote, "Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team.

-The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice!

-Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match

-Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match

-The only indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI

-23 years from hustle to glory.

Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic.

You changed the game, now it's our turn to change the perspective!

Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj

On to the next innings of life".

Both of them looked great in all smiles and sported in party wears!

Well, 'Shabaash Mithu' movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and he replaced the filmmaker Rahul Dholakia due to his busy schedule! This movie is produced by Viacom 18 Studios banner. Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she has a career span of almost 2 decades and is still continuing as Indian women's ODI and Test captain. She changed the game and opinion of people of the women's cricket with all her stroke play! She is a great inspiration to all the women who want to pursue their career in Cricket.

Speaking about the other movies of Taapsee Pannu, she is also the part of Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki.