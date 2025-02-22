Taapsee prepares for action-packed ‘Gandhari’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu continues to redefine boundaries, both in her career and personal journey. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of striking images, each reflecting a sense of discovery and confidence.

The first image captures Taapsee in a close-up portrait with an expressive gaze, seemingly in awe of something beyond the frame. In the second, she looks upward with a smile, exuding optimism. The final image presents her standing elegantly on a wooden deck, dressed in a sophisticated black midi dress adorned with intricate silver embellishments and large gold buttons. She completed the look with transparent pointed-toe heels and statement gold and pearl earrings.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “When the box broke n you realised there is a world outside n beyond…” A sentiment that mirrors her approach to breaking industry stereotypes through her bold film choices and outspoken views.

Up next, Taapsee is set to showcase her action skills in Netflix's upcoming thriller 'Gandhari', where she will perform her own stunts. Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon praised the actress for flawlessly executing high-octane action sequences.

According to reports, “Gandhari” follows a fierce mother on a gripping mission, blending intense personal stakes with relentless action and mystery. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Devashish Makhija, the film also stars Ishwak Singh and marks Kanika Dhillon’s second production under her banner Kathha Pictures, following the success of Do Patti.

Taapsee was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's 'Khel Khel Mein', alongside Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and others.