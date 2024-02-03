Tahir Raj Bhasin reflects on the special significance of ‘Looop Lapeta’ two years on

As 'Looop Lapeta' marks its two-year anniversary, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin fondly reflects on the unique experience of portraying the lead role in the Indian adaptation of the cult classic 'Run Lola Run'. Expressing the significance of this role, Tahir states, "Portraying the lead role in an Indian adaptation of a cult classic will always remain special. Looop Lapeta was a ride of a lifetime, and a step into a quirky comic world that was unlike anything I had explored previously."

Known for typically portraying alpha male characters, Tahir found his character Satya in 'Looop Lapeta' to be a refreshing departure, describing him as a "lighthearted burst of energy who was vulnerably flawed and wore his heart on his sleeve." Commemorating the two-year milestone, Tahir expresses gratitude to the entire team and the audience for embracing the film's vision and showering it with love.

"As I reflect on these two years, I am filled with gratitude for the entire team who poured their heart into this high-energy film. To the audience who embraced our vision and sent so much love our way. I am so excited for what lies ahead for me, here's to the magic of storytelling and the endless possibilities that lie ahead in the world of cinema," Tahir Raj Bhasin shares.

Released in 2022, 'Looop Lapeta,' directed by Aakash Bhatia, is a comedy thriller that serves as the official adaptation of the acclaimed German film 'Run Lola Run' by Tom Tykwer. The film stars Taapsee Pannu alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin.