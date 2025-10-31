Thamma Box Office Collection Day 10: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Crosses ₹108 Crore Mark

Thamma Box Office Collection

Trade analyst Sacnilk reports that Thamma netted around ₹3.25 crore on Thursday, taking its overall domestic gross to Rs 108 crore collection. The film made an opening cost of 24 crore. The film also earned a weekend haul that was Rs 55.6 crore, and an entire week of Thamma profit of the sum of Rs 95.6 crore. The Ayushmann Khurrana film grossed 5.75 million on the Tuesday. It was on Wednesday when it earned just $3.65 crore. 3.65 crore. The collections of the film have slowed a bit, but still, Thamma has crossed the business of many films in the franchise. As for crossing the business of Stree 2 is a herculean task, but then what Thamma did is not even an inch to compare the figures of the sequel. The Dibakar Bannerjee directorial earned an out of the world business at Bollywood box office ₹597.99 crore in India.

Talking about her special appearance in the film, Rashmika Mandanna was quoted by IANS as saying:

“I’ve understood that Tarka accumulates emotion as she moves through the process. Since she has lived years, especially in a forest area, the human emotions are a new and intriguing thing for her. If someone cries, she is so curious about how they can do that. If they laugh, she is watching, ‘Oh, this is how humans smile’. She is also trying to copy those small movements that she is learning from Alok and other people around her.”

She added:

“I just kept telling myself that she is an animal that is learning about humans. So she cannot cry because she doesn’t know how to. The only expression she can do is scream. That scream is her superpower. We worked on the character around that.”

The way Rashmika gave multiple shades to her character along with Ayushmann Khurrana’s entertaining side, the film has the perfect mix of comedy, emotions, and supernatural in it, and that is why Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe has been so successful.