The Big Bull: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek For His Spectacular Performance In The Movie

It is all known that Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' movie was released yesterday via Disney+ Hotstar. This movie is receiving a good response on the small screens and the audience are also applauding Abhishek Bachchan for his fantabulous screen appearance. Even Abhishek's father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also praised his son. He took to his blog and dropped a long note praising his son.



He started off jotting down, "For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their 'progress report' prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value ..".



He added, "So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different .. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON ..".



Further he wrote, "Stop the relay on the reach of Jalsa .. rush up to the tv and continue as we were before, Face Timing in multiple presence imagery with Kolkata, New York and Lucknow and Shweta downstairs all at once and the joy of sharing our love and appreciation .. Life has become distant .. Jaya in Kolkata campaigning , Navya and Agastya in NYC on study, Abhishek in Lucknow on shoot , and Shweta and me out of shoot and home due curfew .. BUT .. thank you FT we get all connected on one screen at the same time talking watching .. such a delight .. and such a wonder of modern technology".



The Big Bull movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners. The Big Bull movie hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 8th April, 2021. Junior B is essayed the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in this movie and all set to play a flawed man character in this crime thriller.