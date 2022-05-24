The Biopic Of 'Tatas' Is On The Cards As T-Series Drop The Announcement Poster!
- The inspiring story of Tatas is all set to hit the screens as T-Series has acquired the rights for making a biopic!
- The makers also dropped the announcement poster and created noise on social media…
Tatas… They need no introduction! As the biopics trend is going on in Bollywood, soon we all will get a chance to witness the story of the great 'Tatas' as T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture have acquired the rights on the story of the Tata family. The plot of the story will be picked from 'The Tatas: How a family built a Business and a Nation' book. It was penned by senior journalist Girish Kuber.
The T-Series officials made this amazing announcement on social media and also shared the announcement poster…
Sharing the announcement poster, T-Series makers also jotted down, "T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are all set to bring together a story of the great business family into your world. #TheTatas #almightymotionpicture #girishkuber #prabhleensandhu #labyrinthlit #Karmamediaandenterainment @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @shivchanana".
Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Instagram page… He wrote, "NOW FILM ON TATAS... #TSeries [#BhushanKumar] and #AlmightyMotionPicture join hands to bring together the story of the legendary business family: #TheTatas... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT...".
Making the announcement, T-Series also shared, "T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are proud to have acquired the AV rights to the story of the legendary family that has been participation in nation-building for 3 generations."
Earlier Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture said that it might not be a movie instead the show will go with 3 seasons on OTT… "The endeavour is to put a spotlight on how the Tatas family contributed to community building. The series' focus will not be limited to the raising of a business empire by the Tatas but will underscore their invaluable contribution to building our nation".
The cast and crew details will be announced soon!