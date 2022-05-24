The Biopic Of ‘Tatas’ Is On The Cards As T-Series Drop The Announcement Poster!

Tatas… They need no introduction! As the biopics trend is going on in Bollywood, soon we all will get a chance to witness the story of the great 'Tatas' as T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture have acquired the rights on the story of the Tata family. The plot of the story will be picked from 'The Tatas: How a family built a Business and a Nation' book. It was penned by senior journalist Girish Kuber.

The T-Series officials made this amazing announcement on social media and also shared the announcement poster…

Sharing the announcement poster, T-Series makers also jotted down, "T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are all set to bring together a story of the great business family into your world. #TheTatas #almightymotionpicture #girishkuber #prabhleensandhu #labyrinthlit #Karmamediaandenterainment @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @shivchanana".

Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Instagram page… He wrote, "NOW FILM ON TATAS... #TSeries [#BhushanKumar] and #AlmightyMotionPicture join hands to bring together the story of the legendary business family: #TheTatas... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT...".

Making the announcement, T-Series also shared, "T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are proud to have acquired the AV rights to the story of the legendary family that has been participation in nation-building for 3 generations."

Earlier Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture said that it might not be a movie instead the show will go with 3 seasons on OTT… "The endeavour is to put a spotlight on how the Tatas family contributed to community building. The series' focus will not be limited to the raising of a business empire by the Tatas but will underscore their invaluable contribution to building our nation".

The cast and crew details will be announced soon!