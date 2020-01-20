The First Look Poster Of 'Jhund'

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is ready to make his fans happy with his new movie 'Jhund'. Amitabh always comes up with an interesting social message-oriented movies which motivates and educates his fans. His next movie is also the same themed-one but a biopic of Vijay Barse, a social worker and the founder of 'Slum Soccer'.

Big B will be seen in the title role of Vijay who motivates the street children to form a football team and thus also becomes the founder of 'Slum Soccer'.

The makers of this movie, have released the first look poster… Have a look!





In this poster, Big B is seen in a slum area watching a football. The dark shaded background of slums and a damaged van is attracting the audience and raised the expectations on the movie.

Jhund is being directed by Nagraj Manjule and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule under T-Series and Taandav Films banners.

Although the shooting of the film was completed a few months ago, the makers couldn't release the movie on the promised date 13th December, 2019. The new release date is yet not announced… Anyway, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Big B on screen.