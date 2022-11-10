The First Look Posters Of Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol And Mithun Chakraborty Are Out From Their Untitled Movie

It was just yesterday that the makers of ace actors Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Mithun Da untitled movie announced that they are all set to deliver an intense action thriller and raised expectations on the film. Today, they unveiled the first look posters of these finest actors and created noise on social media…

Even all these four actors are also excited and shared their first look posters on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, Jackie Shroff also wrote, "Khalnayak ho ya Hero, macha denge Gadar. Koi shaq!!! #BaapOfAllFilms @mithunda_off @duttsanjay @iamsunnydeol @bindasbhidu @khan_ahmedasas @shairahmedkhan #VivekSinghChauhan #NiketPandey #JojoKhan @paperdollent @ZeeStudios_ @3DimensionMP_".

Jackie Shroff is introduced as Jai Kishan and he looked modish wearing a full-sleeved jacket and a scarf to his neck!

Mithun Chakraborty looked cool wearing a soldier hat and is seen holding some chart. He will be essaying the role of Yeda Bhagat.

Sanjay Dutt looked awesome and stylish wearing goggles. He will be seen as Ballu in this film.

Finally Sunny Deol looked amazing and intense essaying the role of Arjun in this movie.

Going with the details of this untitled movie, it is being directed by Vivek Chauhan and is produced by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Ahmed Khan under the Zee Studios banner. The shooting of this movie has already begun and further details will be announced soon!