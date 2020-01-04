The Game Is On With The Release Of 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' Video…

All the dancers out there… Here is the biggest gift for you from our dear Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The most awaited video of #Illegal Weapon 2.0' is finally dropped on social media.

Here are the power-packed performances of these two young actors… Have a look!

In this video song, the two dance troops lead by Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are seen competing with each other on streets with their mind-blowing and outstanding dance performances.

What to say and how to praise the dance of these two lead actors??? We definitely fall short of words and just hats off to the director Remo for such beautiful dance composition.

Street Dancer 3D is a complete dance-based movie directed by the ace choreographer Remo D'Souza. This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment banners.

Along with Varun and Shraddha, even Nora Fatehi and Prabu Deva are part of this dance dhamaka. Even myriads of small screen choreographers like Puneet and Dharmendra will be seen on the screen who put their best forward and added a richness to the movie.

This movie will hit the screens on 24th January 2020.