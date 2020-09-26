The jollity of negative roles

Actor Chandan K Anand has worked in Netflix film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' playing Commanding officer in Air Force training Janhvi Kapoor, also seen in TV show 'Barrister Babu' playing negative lead and in TV serials such as 'Hatim' , 'Chandrakanta', 'Jhansi ki Rani' , 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' and movies like 'Rangbaaz', Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', 'The Body' and many other playing pivotal roles.



Chandan says, "I have worked with kids and young talents before and it's always a treat to work with them and I am happy to take this role and show as everyday it's so refreshing to work and play with the 'Barrister Babu' team of actors. I am thankful to my producers and channel for giving me this opportunity and having faith that I can pull off this interesting part of Binoy Roy Chaudhury, the father of Anirudh in 'Barrister Babu'.

Like any father Binoy has a dream for his son that one day he will be a barrister and will be married to a girl of his choice. But what happens is totally opposite and that's the story and my character. "

"I am the biggest heinous manipulative opposition in the family and for my son. It's an interesting and we'll written character and every character is challenging for an actor to make it remarkable and memorable. I love to carve Binoy Roy Chowdhury. I have played negatives before in 'Bhabhi', 'Chandrakanta', 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore', 'Hatim' but it's my first time in a family drama with such an interesting character who has a goodwill in society still he is negative. To weave such characterisations and class is really challenging and fun work for me as an actor and I am glad audiences are loving it," adds Chandan.

When asked about his experience with his co-stars in 'Gunjan Saxena', he says that it was not only fun to work with Janhvi but also with Pankaj Tripathi.

He shares, "It was pleasure to see her portraying such a strong character of Gunjan Saxena. It was a fun shoot with her. Pankaj Tripathi being a dear friend from Delhi theatre, is a great star now I am so happy for his success and still he has kept his humility intact. He gave so much love on sets , out of his busy schedule he managed to take out time for dinner with me, we chatted about our good old theatre days."

Chandan wishes to play the roles that are well crafted and we'll write characters and roles in some new stories.

"It's a set pattern in the industry if an idea is hit in the market, they will start making similar stories and roles knowing it will be profitable as the audience loves that film or show. I love to experiment and would love to be part of new ideas, new stories which are challenging to create and perform for an actor. We have so many colours , characters and stories around us. I would love to be part of anything which is called art and drama in the entertainment industry," he ends.











