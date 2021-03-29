The Makers Of Angrezi Medium Write A Special Note For Irrfan Khan As He Wins The Prestigious Filmfare Award

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor who passed away last year has bagged the prestigious Filmfare award yesterday. She bagged two awards and his son Babil Khan received them with much pride and turned emotional reminiscing his father. Irrfan Khan was honoured with the 'Best Actor' and the 'Life Time Achievement award. Off late, the makers of the Angrezi Medium movie have dropped a special note on this special occasion and thanked Irrfan Khan for his fabulous screen appearance and ace acting skills.

Along with sharing a smiling image of late actor Irrfan Khan, the makers also jotted down, "Celebrating this win and remembering the last, from one milestone to another, you took the world by storm with your limitless talent. We are so honoured to be a part of your cinematic journey. But specially a big thank you for so much more, for celebrating life and laughing through it all. We got to be part of this ride and are so happy to celebrate your victories. Thank you for #HindiMedium, for #AngreziMedium & thank you for everything in between!❤️

#Irrfan @irrfan #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards @filmfare".

Angrezi Medium has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. This movie is an emotional and hilarious father-daughter bonding where the daughter wishes to study in London and the father tries his best to arrange the financial requirements to make his daughter flew to her dream country.

It is directed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films, T-series and London Calling Production banners.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29th April 2020… This Angrezi Medium actor has announced that he is diagnosed with a rare type of 'Neuroendocrine Tumor' in 2018 and for the treatment, he was shifted to the UK. His last movie was 'Angrezi Medium'.