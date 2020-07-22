The Pink Sunset Selfie Of Alia And Shaheen Bhatt

The Covid-19 lockdown has given much-needed break time for the stars. As their busy schedules wouldn't allow them to have a joyous family time, now this pandemic gave the free time and thus many of them are spending quality time with their family.

Most of the Bollywood stars are even sharing their candid pics on their Instagram pages and staying close to their fans. Well, our dear B-Town cutie pie Alia Bhatt, dropped a beautiful selfie on her Instagram a few minutes ago and stole our hearts…





In this pic, she is happily seen posing with her dear sister Shaheen Bhatt amidst the pink sunset and cool breeze… This 'Raazi' lady also stated that, both of them enjoyed a lot! "pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas 👭"

The beautiful background with all the picturesque green lands and blackish clouds added gleam to the selfie… Both sisters took the selfie with a winsome smile and added a candid pic to their kitty!

Coming to her work-front of Alia Bhatt, she is busy with a handful of projects… Alia is roped in the Tollywood prestigious project RRR in which she will share the screen space with Ram CharanTej. Next in the line is Bramhastra and GangubaiKathiawadi. Her latest movie 'Sadak 2' is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar screen soon. This movie has Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. This Mahesh Bhatt directorial is a sequel to Sadak movie and is making the audience await for its release.