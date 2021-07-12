Bhuj: The Pride Of Indian Trailer: It Is All About How Ajay Devgn And His Team Protects The Bhuj From The Attacks Of Pakistan

It was just yesterday we have witnessed the teaser of Ajay Devgn's most awaited movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Off late, the makers also released the trailer of this war drama and showed us a glimpse of the war sequence and the Indian army's plan to stop Pakistan from succeeding in its deadly plan.



Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of the Bhuj movie on his Twitter page and created a noise on social media showcasing a few intense elements of the movie. Take a look!

When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! 💯

Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia.



Trailer out now : https://t.co/o85HWqDVd9



Releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 12, 2021

The trailer starts off by showcasing Pakistan's attack on Bhuj airport and destroying the runway. It takes us back to 1971 Bhuj, Gujrat and shows how hundreds of Pakistan planes attacking India with all their missiles and bombs. But Indian army fought back greatly following the instructions of the IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik. As part of Operation Chenghiz Khan, the Pakistan army tries to completely destroy the Bhuj area but with the help of Sonakshi Sinha and 300 other women, Vijay constructs a temporary runway and counter-attacks the Pakistan army and wins the battle. Even Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar are also seen in the trailer who try their best to help Ajay Devgn to protect their country.



Even Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated their fans with an intense glimpse of Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie. Take a look!

Sanjay Dutt

When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! 💯

Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia.



Trailer out now : https://t.co/0ZPBUPCRN0



Releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 12, 2021

Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia."



Sonakshi Sinha

It is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who then in charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs an IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army.



This movie also has Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners. This movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August, 2021.