The Release Date Of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India Is Out!

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain the audience showing off the Bhuj airbase attack of Pakistan in his upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Off late, the makers have unveiled the motion poster and announced the release date of this war drama.

Ajay Devgn shared the motion poster and release date on his Instagram and treated all his fans!

Along with sharing a new poster, Ajay also wrote, "1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex".

In this poster, Ajay is seen running on the battle field with a background of planes that are set on fire.

Ajay also shared the motion poster on his Instagram and wrote, "Bhuj - The Pride Of India | Motion Poster. 1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT.".

In this motion poster, the plot of the movie is revealed where Pakistan attacks Bhuj airbase as part of Operation Chenghiz Khan. The motion poster also showcased the Bhuj airfield was attacked 35 times in 14 days and that too with 92 bombs and 22 rockets.



It is all the courageous fight of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik with the help of Sanjay Dutt (Ranchorddas Pagi), Ammy Virk (Vikram Singh), Sonakshi Sinha (Sunderben) and Sharad Kelkar. The motion poster shows glimpses of all these characters from the movie.



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Twitter page.

Along with sharing a wonderful video that showcased the important characters of the movie, Taran wrote, "'BHUJ' PREMIERES 13 AUG ON DISNEY+HOTSTAR... #Bhuj - starring #AjayDevgn, #SanjayDutt, #SonakshiSinha, #AmmyVirk, #NoraFatehi and #SharadKelkar - premieres 13 Aug 2021 on #DisneyPlusHotstar... Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya... Trailer on 12 July 2021."

Bhushan Kumar who is the producer of the movie earlier said, "This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India's victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik?"



Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie is based on a true incident that took place in 1971. The story rolls us back to the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who then in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs an IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pak army.



This movie also has Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles.



Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners. This movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August, 2021.