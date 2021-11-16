The Release Date Of Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Badhaai Do' Is Postponed

Post lockdown, the makers of both Tollywood and Bollywood movies are making the cinema lovers busy with the continuous release of the movies which couldn't hit the screens amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Well, even the release dates of the upcoming movies are also being announced to have a clear view of the theatres! Even Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao is also eagerly awaiting for the release of his next movie Badhaai Do… Off late, the makers of his comedy entertainer postponed the release date from next year's Republic Day and announced the new one sharing the new poster of this movie…



Bollywood's ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and dropped the new release date of this movie… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, Taran wrote, "RAJKUMMAR RAO - BHUMI PEDNEKAR: 'BADHAAI DO' NEW RELEASE DATE... #BadhaaiDo - which was slated for release on #RepublicDay 2022 - will now release on a new date: 4 Feb 2022... Stars #RajkummarRao and #BhumiPednekar... Directed by #HarshavardhanKulkarni... Produced by #JungleePictures."

Bhumi Pednekar also shared the same news with all her fans through her Twitter page…

Badhaai Do will now release in theatres on February 4, 2022! ❤ We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies! 🎥@RajkummarRao @JungleePictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary pic.twitter.com/h9ineAY4na — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 16, 2021

Sharing the same poster, she wrote, "Badhaai Do will now release in theatres on February 4, 2022! We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies!"

Well, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen on the screen together for the first time and this movie is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Coming to the producers, it is bankrolled by the Junglee Pictures banner.

Earlier Bhumi shared a cute pic of herself with Raj and announced the wrap-up news of the Badhaai Do movie…

In this pic, she was seen along with Rajkummar Rao and the director of this movie. She also wrote, "It's a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime".

Rajkummar Rao is essaying the role of a Police officer in this movie and will be seen as Shardulwhile Bhumi will be his love interest portraying the role of Sumi who is a physical education teacher. Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as her mother. This movie will hit the screens on 4th February, 2022 in the theatres.

Well, Rajkummar Rao got hitched to his lady love Patralekhaa yesterday at Chandigarh and also treated all his fans by sharing the official wedding pics through his social media pages!