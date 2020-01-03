The Soulful Title Track Of 'Chhapaak'

Chhapaak… This movie is making noise with its unique set of promotions. Being a social message based movie, it has connected with the audience with its good cause.

Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Malti acid attack survivor. This movie is based on the real-life incidents of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Produced by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone and Govind Singh Sandhu under Fox Star Studios banner, this movie marks the first venture of Deepika in Bollywood. Being released on 10th January, the makers of this movie are leaving no stone unturned in terms of promotions.

The latest update of the movie is, the title track is released off late and is trending on top.

Here is the title track for you my dear readers… Have a look!

The soulful track shows the struggle of Malti being an acid attack survivor. A simple candle wax makes one shout to his loudest voice then what if a bottle full of acid is thrown on your face. It's just unbearable… And the pain is shown by Deepika on-screen with the best lyrics penned down.

