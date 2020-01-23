Top
The Story Of 'Filhall' Resumes

The Story Of
How can we forget the beautiful and melodious song of 'Filhall' music video???

How can we forget the beautiful and melodious song of 'Filhall' music video??? Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon starrer video song made everyone feel the pain of love by making them teary-eyed. Ammy Virk and Asmita Sood also gave a cameo appearance in this song.

Being only confined to music series, 'Filhall' made everyone wish that it continues its journey. We think Akshay has heard all the wishes of the audience and is coming up with part 2 of this broken love story.

Akshay Kumar has announced this news through his Twitter handle and made all his fans to celebrate… Have a look!

The poster just has the name of the music series 'Filhall 2' with two chains hanging to a tree.

This music series is being produced by Akshay Kumar in association with Desi Melodies.

