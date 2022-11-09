The Title Track Of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 Is Out

It is all known that the sequel to Ajay Devgn's blockbuster movie Drishyam is all set to hit the theatres in a week time. So, the makers are leaving no chance in creating a buzz on the movie. After unveiling the trailer, now they shared the title track and raised the expectations on the movie. This movie also has Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita in prominent roles.

Ajay Devgn shared the title track of the Drishyam 2 movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Kya police ko mile bayaan aur saboot Salgaonkars ki mushkilein badhayenge, ya phir unhein wapis nirparadh saabit karenge?#Drishyam2 Title Track out now only on #PanoramaMusichttps://t.co/xkZ6aHtQEG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 9, 2022

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Kya police ko mile bayaan aur saboot Salgaonkars ki mushkilein badhayenge, ya phir unhein wapis nirparadh saabit karenge?

#Drishyam2 Title Track out now only on #PanoramaMusic Composer: Rockstar DSP

Narration: Ajay Devgn

Singer: Usha Uthup & Vijay Prakash

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

The song is filled with intense action sequences… Ajay Devgn tries all possible ways to save his family from the murder case while Akshaye Khanna checks out all the proofs and once again re-opens the case. On the other hand, Tabu also leaves no chance in targeting the family. So, we need to see how Ajay will protect his family. The song and the BGM are awesome and they raise the curiosity on the movie too.

Going with the trailer, it showcases how Ajay Devgn and his family are still worried due to the murder case. But all of a sudden, the police officers re-open the case and torture his family to dig out the truth. So, we need to wait and watch how Ajay will manage to escape this time too.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased all the important elements of the prequel movie how Shriya and her daughter kill Sam who captured the nude video. Then Vijay aka Ajay Devgn hides the body and also tries to erase the clues like dumping the car in a river and throwing off the mobile in an unknown vehicle. But in the end, he accepts his crime and the teaser ends on a suspense note.

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Pathakk. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana and Krishnan Kumar under the Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Drishyam 2 movie is ready to hit the theatres on 18th November 2022!



