The Trailer Of 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Will Be Out On This Date!

As it is known that most of the Bollywood producers announced the release dates of their upcoming movies recently post lockdown, even the makers of Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's 'Hum Do Hamare Do' also unveiled the release date and are all set to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers have recently released the teaser and made us know about the plot. Now, they are all set to make us go ROFL releasing the trailer on 11th October 2021. Kriti Sanon released a new poster of this movie and shared the good news with all her fans…



This poster showcases the complete family picture of Kriti and Rajkummar Rao. It has Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah along with Aparshakti Khurrana and Manurish Chadha. Sharing the poster, Kriti also wrote, "Iss Diwali, hamara poora parivaar, karega aapke poore parivaar ka manoranjan. Trailer out on 11th October."

This is another beautiful poster of Hum Do Hamare Do movie…

Coming to the teaser, Paresh Rawal will introduce the lead actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao showing off the glimpses of their recent movies Stree and Mimi. Kriti who approaches Raj asks him to come along with his parents to meet her family. Well, Rajkummar Rao adopts Paresh and Ratna as his parents and introduce the same to Kriti's parents.

Well, we need to need to wait till 11th October for the trailer and this movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th October, 2021…

This rom-com is directed by Abhishek Jain and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.