This Is How Bollywood's Young Hero Siddhant Chaturvedi Prepped Up For His Role In 'Gehraiyaan'

The romantic love drama which deals with human emotions is all set to treat the Bollywood fans… 'Gehraiyaan' movie which holds an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa along with Naseeruddin Shah gets a direct OTT release and will hit the small screens in a couple of weeks. Thus, the makers have upped their promotional tactics and released an interesting trailer. Filled with bold love scenes and emotional drama, it raised the expectations on the movie. Off late, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about prepping for his character 'Zain' to media and doled out a few interesting things about the movie…

He started off by saying, "I started by writing notes in a diary as Zain, and most of them were rejected by Shakun. That's when I realized that having grown up on a diet of Bollywood romantic films. I was conditioned to see romance in a certain way."

Speaking about the director Shakun Batra, he said, "Shakun made me see beyond all the gloss and glamour. He showed me a mirror which was so human, intimate, and nuanced."

A few hours ago, Deepika released the new song "Doobey…" from the movie and treated all her fans… Take a look!

The song is filled with bold romantic scenes between the lead pairs Deepika Padukone – Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey – Dhairya Karwa. Even the beautiful and picturesque places in the song along with melodious composition took the song to next level!

Going with the trailer, it starts with introducing Deepika and Siddhanth's pair along with Ananya and her fiancé Dhairya. But the terms between them changes as they attract to each other and lie to their partners. So, we need to wait and watch how the director shapes the tale of these complicated relationships!

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Shakun Batra and is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners. This movie will be an OTT release and will air on Amazon Prime @ 11th February, 2022! Naseeruddin Shah is essaying a prominent character in this movie!