Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 Trailer Is Out…

Bollywood's young hero Tiger Shroff is all known for his amazing dancing skills and terrific action sequences. As his next movie 'Heropanti 2' is all set to hit the theatres soon, the makers started off their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the action-filled trailer and treated all the fans of this handsome star!



Tiger Shroff also shared the trailer of Heropanti 2 movie on his Instagram page and showed off a glimpse from his upcoming movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne. #Heropanti2Trailer2, out now #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @tarasutaria @nawazuddin._siddiqui @arrahman @rajat__aroraa @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official @aafilms_india".

Going with the trailer, Tiger Shroff is seen walking on a railway track which is filled with broken elements with fire background. He looked terrific with torn clothes and doled out a superb dialogue, "Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne". Next he is seen in a complete soft and handsome avatar and his mother Amrita is seen praying God for his safety as she describes him as soft and innocent. But then the baddie of the movie Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in a quirky avatar and is all aims to destroy the country. But in the starting Tiger will be seen working for him but we need to wait and watch to know how this young actor protects his country breaking the plans of Nawaz!

Even Disha Patani also congratulated and praised Tiger sharing a post on her Instagram Stories…

Well, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with the 'Heropanti' movie and are now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second instalment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. It will be released on 29th April, 2022. This movie also has Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh in prominent roles while Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen as Laila. Tiger will essay the role of Babloo Ranawat and Tara will be seen as Inaaya. Tunes are composed by music maestro AR Rahman for this romantic action movie!