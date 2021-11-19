Tiger Shroff Unveils The New Poster Of Heropanti 2 And Wishes The Birthday Girl Tara Sutaria

Today is a special day for Bollywood's glam doll Tara Sutaria… She is celebrating her 26th birthday and turned a year older. She is receiving wonderful birthday wishes from all her fans, co-stars and family members too. It is all known that she is all set to entertain the audience with her next movie 'Heropanti 2'. On this special day, the lead actor Tiger Shroff unveiled a new poster and also wished Tara Sutaria with a special message…





































































































Along with sharing the poster that showcased Tara and Tiger in a cosy pose amid the numerous rifles, Tiger also wrote, "Happy birthday to my amazing co-star! Omg I am so excited for your upcoming film Heropanti 2. On a serious note…hope the healthiest, happiest years are ahead lots of love."



Well, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with the 'Heropanti' movie and are now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second instalment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. It will be released on 6th May 2022.

Even Tara Sutaria's twin sister Pia Sutaria also wished her lovely sister by sharing a lovely pic on her Instagram post… Take a look!

Both these sisters looked amazing in the birthday party pic… She also wrote, "Happy 26 to my other half love you to the moon. Thank you @rahuljhangiani for the super special picture".

Even Tara Sutaria also shared a wonderful post on her Instagram page and surprised all her fans on this special day… Take a look!

Tara Sutaria looked awesome in this pic wearing a single-shouldered maroon short gown. She upped her glam dosage with on-point makeup and gold studs along with finger rings.

Even Tara's boyfriend Adar Jain also wished her with a wonderful post…

He shared a throwback vacay pic and both looked awesome riding a boat amid the picturesque blue sea…

Tara Sutaria on the other hand is waiting for the release of her next movie Tadap which has Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty as the lead actor. Well, the Tadap movie is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'RX 100'. It is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. This romantic love tale will hit the screens on 3rd December 2021… Along with the lead actors, even Saurabh Shukla as Ishana's father, Kumud Mishra as Ramisa's father, Sumit Gulati as Ishana's friend will be seen on the big screens.