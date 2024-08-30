Tripti Dimri's 'Bad Newz' Now Available for Streaming on OTT

Tripti Dimri, the Bollywood actress who became a national sensation with her role in the movie ‘Animal,’ continues to captivate audiences with her charm and talent. Despite being the second heroine in ‘Animal,’ Dimri's striking beauty and glamour won her a massive fan following. After over a decade in the industry, Dimri's breakout role in ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, marked a significant turning point in her career.

Following the success of ‘Animal,’ Dimri has been inundated with offers in Hindi cinema and is also rumored to be appearing in special songs in several Telugu films. Her rising popularity is further evidenced by her latest project, ‘Bad Newz, which has garnered significant attention and success.

Released last month, ‘Bad Newz’ has proven to be a hit among audiences, particularly the youth. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film features Tripti Dimri alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The movie, known for its bold content and engaging storyline, earned over 100 crores at the box office, providing substantial profits to the producers.

‘Bad Newz’ revolves around the life of a young woman who, despite her dreams and aspirations, finds herself in a whirlwind of events involving an accidental marriage and an affair. The film explores the reactions of the two fathers to this situation and how they address the challenges faced by their child. Neha Dhupia also plays a significant role in this compelling narrative.

For those who missed the theatrical release or wish to relive the laughter and drama, ‘Bad Newz’ is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film can be rented for Rs. 349, making it easily accessible for a broad audience.