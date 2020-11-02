Twinkle Khanna Penned A Thoughtful Note About Parenting And Drops A Monochrome Pic With Her Daughter Nitara…

Bollywood ace actress Twinkle Khanna has come up with a thoughtful note about parenting and created awareness among all the parents with her latest post. As she always stays active on social media, this 'Barsat' actress keeps on treating her fans with throwback pics, family clicks and inspiring quotes. Off late, she dropped a parenting tip along with sharing an adorable monochrome pic with her daughter Nitara

This post has a cute and lovely pic of Twinkle Khanna and her daughter Nitara… The monochrome pic showed off Twinkle's love and little Nitara is seen playing in the arms of her mom… With this post, she made all her fans knowing the importance of parenting and jotted down a few words which definitely inspire all the moms. Yes, mothers show their children right path and parenting needs action and this comes without any instruction. She also wrote, "Being a parent differs from parenting. Nouns are passive. It is enough to merely exist. Parenting, a verb, denotes an action, and this one comes without instruction manuals. Sometimes I wonder about the incongruity of needing a license to navigate a moped down the street, but no tests, no preparation, for steering these little creatures we produce down the right path."



This post received millions of likes and another beautiful mom of Bollywood, Namrata Shirodkar also dropped her love in the comments section.

Twinkle Khanna married Bollywood ace actor Akshay Kumar on 17 January 2001 and the couple are blessed with a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara. After getting married to Akshay, she quit acting and her last movie was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001). However, Akshay and Twinkle are one of the power couples in Bollywood and always inspire their fans showing the right path to their kids.