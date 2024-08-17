Uorfi Javed’s unfiltered reality unveiled in new series ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’

The highly anticipated series “Follow Kar Lo Yaar,” featuring internet sensation Uorfi Javed, has just released its trailer. The nine-episode show promises an unvarnished look into the life of Javed, known for her bold presence on social media and in the glamour world.

In a recent statement, Uorfi Javed shared her excitement about the series and her journey to fame. “I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one,” Javed revealed. She candidly spoke about the challenges she has faced, emphasizing her resilience and determination. “Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined.”

“Follow Kar Lo Yaar” aims to offer a raw and unfiltered glimpse into Javed’s life beyond the polished veneer of social media and paparazzi snapshots. The series is set to explore the dramatic and often chaotic aspects of her life, presenting a side of her that fans have yet to see. “People have only seen one side of my story, but my life off social media is even crazier; it's pure drama!” Javed exclaimed. She expressed her enthusiasm for the show, describing it as “raw, real, and 100 percent me - unfiltered and unapologetic.”

Director Sandeep Kukreja echoed Javed’s sentiments, highlighting the unique challenge of capturing the true essence of her life. “The real thrill—and the true test—was in capturing those unknown and uncontrolled moments of her life, the ones that her followers and the world have never seen. Reality, in its rawest form, surprises us in ways we never expect, and that unpredictability was both daunting and exhilarating to document,” Kukreja said.

Produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, “Follow Kar Lo Yaar” is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 23. Fans can look forward to an intimate and revealing look into Uorfi Javed’s vibrant and multifaceted life.