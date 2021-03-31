Vaani Kapoor Reveals That She Is Not Either SRK Or Amitabh To Fear Of Being Hounded By The People

Bollywood's glam doll Vaani Kapoor is an avid Instagram user. She needs no intro on social media as she keeps on treating her fans with her fashionable clicks and awesome pics. Well, Vaani revealed that she loves to travel and wants to explore different cities all over the world. With the trips she wants to pack memories for herself and even for her fans who wants to see her. Well, she spoke to the media about travelling and also doled out, she is not SRK or Amitabh to be hounded by the people.

She doled out, "Look, I'm a Punjabi. And we as people have this innate, constant need to feed ourselves to feel happy. So, I eat like a typical Punjabi who relishes a good meal any given day. I mean, there are people in the world who are forced to eat to put on weight. I wish I had that problem, I'd happily eat (laughs). Here I am, toiling to stay in shape because I love eating. I wish I had great metabolism to support my love for food. Apart from food, I love to travel. For years, I had done that at least once every year up until 2020 when things changed."

She added, "That's the best way to explore different cultures in the world. When I travel - for work or otherwise, I usually like sitting at a cafe or something, and observing people. Every place in the world has a different vibe and energy. I am actually quite blessed. Even in the midst of the lockdown, I travelled to Glasgow to shoot, I hadn't been there before and that was one place off my bucket list. I got to see a new city. Most films of mine have taken me to different locations. Italy, UK, France... If I have the time this year, I will go somewhere. Greece, Iceland and the Himalayas are on my wishlist. I also want to explore Japan. One of my closest friends is from there. Though she has moved to Canada now, I want to plan something with her in her home country. I also want to explore India, deeply."

When asked about will she fear travelling in India and being a recicgnised actor, she said, "People are immune to these things. I won't go to extremely crowded places. But even if I do, I guess it's fine, I am not Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan that I should fear being hounded by people. It will be fine. You gotta live it up. We used to travel by car to Jodhpur and to Moradabad where my father had factories. We would do a 12-hour journey to Jodhpur and then to Moradabad. We would also travel to hill stations with our family friends. As kids, my sister and I would be put into the car like luggage and we would be on the road. My sister and I would fight in the car, we'd be at each other's throats all the time. And even then, we never troubled our mom during the journeys. I loved listening to songs on a loop and it would piss off everyone in the car. The only way to keep both of us quiet was to give us food and to play some good songs. I was this kid, sitting and eating and listening to music and having a swell time. Deep down, my sister and I were like these two cool backpackers from the time we were kids. We loved being on the road... We still do."

Speaking about Vaani Kapoor's work front, She will be next seen in Bell Bottom, Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui movies keeping herself busy in 2021.