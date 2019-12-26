Varun Dhawan And Nora Fatehi Set The Dance Floor On Fire

Yes… Everyone feel those heat waves after witnessing the sizzling performances of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi for the song "Garmi…". This party number was dropped on the internet today and within a few hours it made all the movie buffs feel the 'Garmi' in winter season itself.

This song is from the movie 'Street Dancer 3D' which is directed by ace choreographer Remo D'Souza. Starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva in pivotal roles, this movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar Krishnan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza.

The current foot-tapping number "Garmi…" is penned and sung by the rapper Badshah. Neha Kakkar also lent her voice and made it more noisy. T-series released the video on YouTube off late and here we present for you…

After the success of ABCD and ABCD 2, Remo joined hands with Varun for this film and is creating a huge buzz with promotional tactics. This movie is ready to hit the screens on January 24th. So, till then enjoy the song as it is a perfect one for all the New Year parties.